Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HTHIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.