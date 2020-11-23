Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $27.04 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

