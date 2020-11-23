Holloway Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $48.70 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

