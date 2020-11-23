Holloway Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

