Holloway Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

