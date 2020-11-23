Holloway Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 610,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.