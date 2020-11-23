Holloway Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

