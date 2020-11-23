Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.54 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

