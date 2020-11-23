Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

