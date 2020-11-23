Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $395,288. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR stock opened at $173.58 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

