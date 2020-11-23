Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PPL by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.