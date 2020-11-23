Holloway Wealth Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $120.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

