Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

HOMB stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $7,419,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 345,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,442 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

