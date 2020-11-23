HSBC Downgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HSBC currently has $45.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 140.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $13,158,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $7,022,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

