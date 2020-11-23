HSBC Lowers The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

