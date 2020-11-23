HSBC’s (HSBC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

