i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a P/E ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.