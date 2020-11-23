iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,779.0 days.

IAFNF stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. iA Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $56.92.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

