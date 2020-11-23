iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect iClick Interactive Asia Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $432.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.88. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

ICLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

