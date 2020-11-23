Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 140.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

ITW opened at $203.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

