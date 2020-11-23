Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lessened by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.26 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

