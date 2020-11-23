Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $331,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 735,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 441,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

