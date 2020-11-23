Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

ICE stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,391. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

