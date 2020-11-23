Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.