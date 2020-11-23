Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $722.43 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.