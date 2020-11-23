Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Holdings Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,603 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.54. 46,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

