Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISBC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.