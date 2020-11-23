IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.70 on Friday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

