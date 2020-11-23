iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,288.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 232,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 73,853 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.26. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,618. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

