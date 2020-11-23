iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after buying an additional 1,590,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.31. 78,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $365.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

