iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.93. 42,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,218. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $216.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.