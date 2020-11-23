iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 798,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after acquiring an additional 188,247 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 29,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.