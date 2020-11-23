iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Boosted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 571,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,143 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 162,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. 31,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,006. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

