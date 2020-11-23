iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 391,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $70.32. 447,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,664,609. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

