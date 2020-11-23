iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 37,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

