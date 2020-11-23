iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.81

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 518,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 471,049 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 392,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 287,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 661,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 241,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.