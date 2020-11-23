iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $66.15. 2,187,710 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

