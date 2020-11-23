iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 730,965 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29.

