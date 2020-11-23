iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 187,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,842,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $110.46. 769,658 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.