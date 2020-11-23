iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after buying an additional 242,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.75. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,706. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

