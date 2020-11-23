Jefferies Financial Group Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $30.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

ELY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 30,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

