Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

JEN stock opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €27.52 ($32.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.40.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

