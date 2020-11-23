JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of TPVG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

