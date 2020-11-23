John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Lifted by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 2.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

JHML stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,710. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

