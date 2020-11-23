John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.28.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Insiders bought 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,256 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

