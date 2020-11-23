Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.