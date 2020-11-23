Karpus Management Inc. Sells 24,498 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.66. 93,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

