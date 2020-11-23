Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 35.8% Higher Over Last Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $875,933.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $26.92 or 0.00145181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00164022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.01006958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00191775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00097297 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 103,909.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,611 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

