Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,062. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

