Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $29.70 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $271,520.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00164861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01011058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00192892 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

